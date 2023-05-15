The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 15, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is knotted up 3-3. The Kraken are underdogs (+160) in this decisive matchup against the Stars (-190).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we project to win the game.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-16-24 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Dallas has 33 points (10-6-13) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has scored a pair of goals in 17 games this season (5-5-7 record, 17 points).

The Stars have scored at least three goals in 61 games (46-8-7, 99 points).

In the 28 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 15-6-7 record (37 points).

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Stars went 18-12-9 in those matchups (45 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 11-8-19 record in overtime matchups this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has six points (2-12-2) when scoring two goals this season.

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 63 games, earning 106 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 33 games has a record of 22-8-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 37-19-4 (78 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 31 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

