The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken for a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 15, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied up 3-3. The Kraken are underdogs (+160) in this decisive game against the Stars (-190).

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-16-24 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

The 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (5-5-7 record).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 61 times, and are 46-8-7 in those games (to register 99 points).

In the 28 games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it went 15-6-7 to record 37 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Stars finished 18-12-9 in those contests (45 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime contests.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-12-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Kraken have earned 106 points in their 63 games with more than two goals scored.

Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games this season and has registered 47 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 37-19-4 (78 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Kraken went 14-15-3 in those matchups (31 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

