Kraken vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off in the final game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied at 3-3. The Kraken are the underdog (+160) in this decisive game against the Stars (-190).
Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we pick to come out on top in Monday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.
Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Monday
Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 11-8-19 in games that have required overtime.
- Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.
- Seattle has six points (2-12-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Kraken have earned 106 points in their 63 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 33 games has a record of 22-8-3 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 37-19-4 (78 points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 14-15-3 to register 31 points.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
