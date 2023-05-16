Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Davis, in his last action, had 17 points, 20 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 122-101 win over the Warriors.

We're going to look at Davis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.9 21.9 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 14.8 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.6 PRA 38.5 41 39.3 PR 35.5 38.4 36.7 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Anthony Davis has made 9.7 shots per game, which adds up to 15.4% of his team's total makes.

Davis' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the league, conceding 25.7 per game.

The Nuggets concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 17 10 4 2 0 1 1 10/30/2022 37 23 15 2 0 1 1 10/26/2022 36 22 14 5 0 2 3

