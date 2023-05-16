The Houston Astros host the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Yordan Alvarez and others in this game.

Astros vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Javier Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (3-1) for his ninth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Javier has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 37th, 1.007 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 16th.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels May. 10 6.0 3 2 2 11 1 at Mariners May. 5 7.0 3 3 3 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 5.2 7 3 3 6 1 at Braves Apr. 23 6.0 3 2 1 10 2 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 17 5.0 3 1 1 5 2

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has eight doubles, nine home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI (37 total hits).

He's slashing .291/.397/.567 so far this year.

Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in 12 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .361 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has six doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI (38 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.349/.431 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 14 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

