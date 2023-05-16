Tuesday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (22-20) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (21-20) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (2-1) for the Mariners and Nick Pivetta (2-3) for the Red Sox.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have won 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has a record of 7-4, a 63.6% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Mariners have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 184 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.27 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule