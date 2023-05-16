Mariners vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (22-20) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (21-20) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (2-1) for the Mariners and Nick Pivetta (2-3) for the Red Sox.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- The Mariners have won 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Seattle has a record of 7-4, a 63.6% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Mariners have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 184 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners' 3.27 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|Rangers
|L 4-3
|Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
|May 12
|@ Tigers
|W 9-2
|Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
|May 13
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Bryce Miller vs Alex Faedo
|May 14
|@ Tigers
|L 5-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Joey Wentz
|May 15
|@ Red Sox
|W 10-1
|George Kirby vs Tanner Houck
|May 16
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Nick Pivetta
|May 17
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Brayan Bello
|May 19
|@ Braves
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
|May 20
|@ Braves
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs TBA
|May 21
|@ Braves
|-
|George Kirby vs Charlie Morton
|May 22
|Athletics
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Muller
