The Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox will play on Tuesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Jarred Kelenic and Rafael Devers among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Mariners have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (+135). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -160 +135 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have a 16-13 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.2% of those games).

Seattle has a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 61.5% chance to win.

In the 41 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-21-1).

The Mariners have a 1-2-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-12 11-8 7-8 14-11 14-14 7-5

