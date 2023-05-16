On Tuesday, May 16, Ty France's Seattle Mariners (21-20) visit Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (22-20) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +140 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for the game.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 16 out of the 29 games, or 55.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have a record of 7-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 5-4 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Red Sox have won three of six games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 4th Win AL West +600 - 3rd

