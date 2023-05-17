Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox head into the final of a three-game series against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Seattle is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .380 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored 188 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Seattle has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle has the fourth-best ERA (3.37) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.163 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Marco Gonzales (3-0) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Gonzales has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd 5/13/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert - 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Charlie Morton 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina

