How to Watch the Mariners vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox head into the final of a three-game series against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Seattle is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .380 this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Seattle has scored 188 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.
- Seattle has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- Seattle has the fourth-best ERA (3.37) in the majors this season.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.163 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners' Marco Gonzales (3-0) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Gonzales has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Tigers
|W 9-2
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Matthew Boyd
|5/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Alex Faedo
|5/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joey Wentz
|5/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tanner Houck
|5/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Nick Pivetta
|5/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Brayan Bello
|5/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Bryce Elder
|5/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|-
|5/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Charlie Morton
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Rucinski
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
