Alex Verdugo will lead the charge for the Boston Red Sox (23-20) on Wednesday, May 17, when they battle Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (21-21) at Fenway Park at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +110. The contest's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (2-1, 5.01 ERA) vs Marco Gonzales - SEA (3-0, 4.42 ERA)

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a record of 4-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 56.5% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Mariners have been victorious in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1100) - Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 3rd

