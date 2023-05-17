Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Red Sox on May 17, 2023
Player props can be found for Alex Verdugo and Ty France, among others, when the Boston Red Sox host the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
France Stats
- France has 44 hits with 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .275/.354/.394 on the year.
- France hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .381 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has 41 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.331/.538 so far this season.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 12
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Bello Stats
- Brayan Bello (2-1) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Bello has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|May. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 4
|5.0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Brewers
|Apr. 23
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 17
|2.2
|8
|5
|5
|5
|1
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 50 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .303/.378/.491 on the year.
- Verdugo hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles and two walks.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
