Player props can be found for Alex Verdugo and Ty France, among others, when the Boston Red Sox host the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

France has 44 hits with 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .275/.354/.394 on the year.

France hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .381 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Tigers May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has 41 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.331/.538 so far this season.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 3 0 1 2 1 at Tigers May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 13 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Tigers May. 12 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Bello Stats

Brayan Bello (2-1) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves May. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 4 5.0 6 4 2 5 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 5.0 5 1 1 6 2 at Brewers Apr. 23 4.2 5 3 3 3 2 vs. Angels Apr. 17 2.2 8 5 5 5 1

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 50 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .303/.378/.491 on the year.

Verdugo hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles and two walks.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 16 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 12 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

