Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers take the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on May 16, Davis posted 40 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a 132-126 loss versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets in place for Davis, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.9 22.8 Rebounds 12.5 12.5 14.1 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA 40.5 41 39.6 PR 37.5 38.4 36.9 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Davis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Anthony Davis has made 9.7 shots per game, which accounts for 15.4% of his team's total makes.

Davis' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 42 40 10 3 1 2 3 12/16/2022 17 10 4 2 0 1 1 10/30/2022 37 23 15 2 0 1 1 10/26/2022 36 22 14 5 0 2 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Davis or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.