Nuggets vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 2
In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Lakers.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226.5
|-205
|+175
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|225.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226.5
|-208
|+165
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226.5
|-210
|+180
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 233 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 229.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than the total for this contest.
- Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|28.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-105
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-105
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|+100
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|-115
|11.5
