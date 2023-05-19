The Boston Celtics are 9.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -9.5 214.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 214.5 points 65 times.

Boston has an average point total of 229.4 in its outings this year, 14.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won 12 of its 20 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 52 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 214.5 points.

Miami's contests this season have a 219.3-point average over/under, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +333.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 23.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have hit the over seven times.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road games (22-19-0).

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When Boston scores more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

The Heat have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than on the road (.390, 16-25-0).

The Heat average just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics allow (111.4).

Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39 Heat 30-52 0-1 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.