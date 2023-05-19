Friday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (27-16) versus the Seattle Mariners (21-22) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on May 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (2-0) will take the ball for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Mariners vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Mariners were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The past 10 Mariners contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Mariners have won in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (191 total), Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

