Sean Murphy and Ty France will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves play the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The favored Braves have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +125. The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -155 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games. Seattle's last three games have gone over the total, and the average total in that stretch was 10.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have come away with five wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a record of 1-2 when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Seattle have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 21 of 43 chances this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-12 11-10 7-8 14-13 14-16 7-5

