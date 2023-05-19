Ty France and the Seattle Mariners match up with Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Mariners vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.

Seattle ranks 26th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored 191 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Seattle has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.188 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Bryce Miller (2-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert Charlie Morton 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk

