On Friday, May 19, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (27-16) host Ty France's Seattle Mariners (21-22) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Mariners have +125 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.94 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (2-0, 0.47 ERA)

Mariners vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 23 (65.7%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 16-6 record (winning 72.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have come away with five wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 3rd Win AL West +600 - 3rd

