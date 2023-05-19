Bookmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ty France and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Braves Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

France Stats

France has 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI (45 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .273/.349/.388 slash line on the season.

France will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Tigers May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has 42 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 11 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .282/.333/.537 slash line on the season.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 3 0 1 2 1 at Tigers May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 13 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Elder Stats

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 24-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 28th in WHIP (1.122), and 49th in K/9 (7.6).

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays May. 13 5.0 5 2 2 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 7 5.1 4 1 1 4 4 at Marlins May. 2 7.0 3 0 0 6 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 26 5.1 5 4 4 3 2 vs. Astros Apr. 21 6.0 5 1 0 6 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped 18 bases.

He's slashing .345/.437/.613 so far this season.

Acuna will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with a double, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 17 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 1 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Blue Jays May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 2

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has 34 hits with nine doubles, 10 home runs, 21 walks and 34 RBI.

He has a .268/.400/.575 slash line so far this year.

Murphy enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .100 with a home run and two RBI.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers May. 16 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

