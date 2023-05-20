Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Logan Gilbert, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 45 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Seattle is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with 193 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.6 whiffs per contest.

Seattle strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.194 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Gilbert (1-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Gilbert will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert Jesse Chávez 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk 5/25/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.