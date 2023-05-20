How to Watch the Mariners vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Logan Gilbert, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners' 45 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Seattle is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with 193 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.6 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- Seattle has pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
- Mariners pitchers have a 1.194 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Gilbert (1-2) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Gilbert will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joey Wentz
|5/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tanner Houck
|5/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Nick Pivetta
|5/17/2023
|Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Brayan Bello
|5/19/2023
|Braves
|L 6-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Bryce Elder
|5/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesse Chávez
|5/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Jared Shuster
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Rucinski
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
