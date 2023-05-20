The Seattle Mariners (21-23) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Atlanta Braves (28-16), at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will give the ball to Jesse Chavez and the Mariners will turn to Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.91 ERA).

Mariners vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chavez - ATL (0-0, 2.50 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (1-2, 3.91 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (1-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing batters.

Gilbert is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the season.

Gilbert is aiming for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Chávez

Chavez gets the nod for the Braves and will make his first start of the season.

The 39-year-old righty will start for the first time this year after pitching in relief 21 times.

He has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 2.50, a batting average against of .232 and 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

