How to Watch the Storm vs. Aces Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
In the season opener for both teams, the Seattle Storm play the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ABC.
Storm vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Key Stats for Storm vs. Aces
- Last year, Seattle scored 82.5 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 84.1 that Las Vegas allowed.
- When the Storm scored more than 84.1 points last season, they went 10-2.
- Seattle made 44.2% of its shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than Las Vegas allowed to its opponents (43.7%).
- The Storm went 12-5 when they shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
- Seattle's 36.1% three-point shooting percentage last season was just 0.5 percentage points higher than opponents of Las Vegas shot from deep (35.6%).
- The Storm collected a 13-5 record in games last season when the team connected on more than 35.6% of their three-point attempts.
- Seattle and Las Vegas rebounded at around the same clip, averaging 33.6 and 35.4 boards per game last season, respectively.
