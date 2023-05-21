The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-4) 214.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-3.5) 214.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-4) 214.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-3.5) 213.5 -155 +135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • The two teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams give up 221.2 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.
  • Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 30.5 -110 30.1
Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -110 14.9
Marcus Smart 12.5 -125 11.5
Derrick White 9.5 -130 12.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Malcolm Brogdon or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.