Daniil Medvedev begins the French Open (in Paris, France) off the back of winning the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, beating Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the final. Medvedev's first opponent is Thiago Seyboth Wild (in the round of 128). Medvedev has the third-best odds at +700 to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Medvedev at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Medvedev's Next Match

Medvedev will meet Seyboth Wild in the round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.

Medvedev is listed at -2000 to win his next match against Seyboth Wild.

Daniil Medvedev Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +600

US Open odds to win: +300

French Open odds to win: +700

Medvedev Stats

Medvedev won his last match, 7-5, 7-5 over Rune in the finals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 21, 2023.

Medvedev has won seven of his 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 67-15.

Medvedev has won one tournament over the past 12 months on clay, with a record of 11-3 on that surface.

In his 82 matches over the past year, across all court types, Medvedev has averaged 21.7 games.

In his 14 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Medvedev has averaged 22.9 games.

Over the past year, Medvedev has won 85.0% of his service games, and he has won 33.2% of his return games.

On clay over the past 12 months, Medvedev has been victorious in 79.9% of his service games and 32.9% of his return games.

