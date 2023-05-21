Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (28-17) clash with Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (22-23) in the series rubber match at Truist Park on Sunday, May 21. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -105. The matchup's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (0-2, 7.24 ERA) vs George Kirby - SEA (5-2, 2.45 ERA)

Mariners vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 24-13 (winning 64.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Braves went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win six times (40%) in those contests.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win six times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Tom Murphy 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 3rd Win AL West +600 - 3rd

