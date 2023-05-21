The Atlanta Braves (28-17) host the Seattle Mariners (22-23) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jared Shuster (0-2) to the mound, while George Kirby (5-2) will take the ball for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (0-2, 7.24 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (5-2, 2.45 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (5-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season.

In his last outing on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .246 batting average against him.

Kirby is trying to secure his eighth straight quality start in this outing.

Kirby is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.4 frames per start.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves' Shuster (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 24-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 7.24 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .288.

