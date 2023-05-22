Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Monday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (22-24) versus the Oakland Athletics (10-38) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on May 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-2) to the mound, while Kyle Muller (1-3) will get the nod for the Athletics.
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Athletics Player Props
|Mariners vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 16, or 53.3%, of those games.
- Seattle has played as favorites of -300 or more once this season and won that game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 202 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|@ Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Luis Castillo vs Nick Pivetta
|May 17
|@ Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Marco Gonzales vs Brayan Bello
|May 19
|@ Braves
|L 6-2
|Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
|May 20
|@ Braves
|W 7-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Jesse Chávez
|May 21
|@ Braves
|L 3-2
|George Kirby vs Jared Shuster
|May 22
|Athletics
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Muller
|May 23
|Athletics
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Medina
|May 24
|Athletics
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 25
|Athletics
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 26
|Pirates
|-
|George Kirby vs Mitch Keller
|May 27
|Pirates
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Roansy Contreras
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.