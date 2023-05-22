Jarred Kelenic and Brent Rooker will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -300, while the underdog Athletics have +240 odds to play spoiler. Seattle is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -300 +240 7.5 -120 +100 -2.5 +100 -120

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 16 of the 30 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (53.3%).

Seattle has played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 75%.

In the 46 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-23-1).

The Mariners have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 1-2-0 against the spread.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-12 12-12 7-9 15-14 15-17 7-6

