Mariners vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jarred Kelenic and Brent Rooker will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners are favored in this one, at -300, while the underdog Athletics have +240 odds to play spoiler. Seattle is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).
Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-300
|+240
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-2.5
|+100
|-120
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 3-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 16 of the 30 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (53.3%).
- Seattle has played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 75%.
- In the 46 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-23-1).
- The Mariners have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 1-2-0 against the spread.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-12
|12-12
|7-9
|15-14
|15-17
|7-6
