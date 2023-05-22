Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Athletics on May 22, 2023
Jarred Kelenic and Brent Rooker are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics square off at T-Mobile Park on Monday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Castillo Stats
- Luis Castillo (2-2) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 10th start of the season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Castillo has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 30th, 1.045 WHIP ranks 18th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th.
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|5.0
|6
|7
|5
|6
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 10
|5.0
|8
|3
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|8
|2
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI (46 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.337/.540 on the year.
- Kelenic will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
France Stats
- Ty France has 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI (45 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .253/.327/.360 slash line so far this year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has recorded 40 hits with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .284/.391/.567 slash line on the season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Astros
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
Ruiz Stats
- Esteury Ruiz has 54 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He's slashing .287/.350/.383 so far this year.
- Ruiz takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Astros
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Astros
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 16
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
