The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .515 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .232 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 40 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.

Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (12.5%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this season (30.0%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (17.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (47.5%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .227 AVG .191 .261 OBP .345 .333 SLG .511 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 9 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 21 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings