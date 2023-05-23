The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .515 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is batting .232 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
  • Raleigh has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 40 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.
  • Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (12.5%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 games this season (30.0%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (17.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (47.5%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
.227 AVG .191
.261 OBP .345
.333 SLG .511
5 XBH 6
1 HR 4
9 RBI 9
20/3 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 21
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.02).
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.88 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.