J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 36 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 104th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 157th in slugging.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 26 of 45 games this season (57.8%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In 22.2% of his games this season, Crawford has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (37.8%), including five multi-run games (11.1%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.02 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 6.88 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
