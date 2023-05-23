On Tuesday, Jarred Kelenic (coming off going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Athletics.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.564) and total hits (49) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Kelenic is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 77.8% of his games this season (35 of 45), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (24.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (22.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 20 games this season (44.4%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 21 GP 24 16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings