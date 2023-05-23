On Tuesday, Jarred Kelenic (coming off going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Athletics.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.564) and total hits (49) this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
  • Kelenic is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 77.8% of his games this season (35 of 45), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (24.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (22.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 20 games this season (44.4%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 19 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.254 AVG .345
.299 OBP .410
.479 SLG .673
9 XBH 10
3 HR 4
10 RBI 7
22/4 K/BB 16/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
21 GP 24
16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.02).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
