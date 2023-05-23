Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jarred Kelenic (coming off going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Athletics.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.564) and total hits (49) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 77.8% of his games this season (35 of 45), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (24.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (22.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 20 games this season (44.4%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|16 (76.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.02).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
