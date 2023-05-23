Tuesday, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Oakland Athletics and Luis Medina, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 23, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .177 with three doubles and eight walks.
  • Wong has gotten a hit in 12 of 30 games this season (40.0%), including four multi-hit games (13.3%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 30 games this year.
  • Wong has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
.163 AVG .231
.294 OBP .279
.186 SLG .256
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 4
11/5 K/BB 9/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 15
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (7.02).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Medina (0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
