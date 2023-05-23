Tuesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (23-24) versus the Oakland Athletics (10-39) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 23.

The Mariners will give the nod to Marco Gonzales (3-1, 6.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Medina (0-2, 6.88 ERA).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 31 times and won 17, or 54.8%, of those games.

Seattle is undefeated in four games this season when favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 213 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).

Mariners Schedule