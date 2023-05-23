The Seattle Mariners (23-24) will lean on Jarred Kelenic when they host Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (10-39) at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, May 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Athletics are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-225). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Marco Gonzales - SEA (3-1, 6.10 ERA) vs Luis Medina - OAK (0-2, 6.88 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 17, or 54.8%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have played in four games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won each time.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Mariners went 4-2 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in 10, or 21.3%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win one times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Ty France 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Taylor Trammell 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+225) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd Win AL West +800 - 4th

