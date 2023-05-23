Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Athletics on May 23, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Jarred Kelenic, Brent Rooker and others on the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics heading into their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Marco Gonzales Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Gonzales Stats
- Marco Gonzales (3-1) will take the mound for the Mariners, his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- In eight starts, Gonzales has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.
Gonzales Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1.2
|8
|8
|8
|1
|2
|at Tigers
|May. 12
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|3.0
|8
|8
|5
|2
|1
|at Phillies
|Apr. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has 49 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .297/.350/.564 on the season.
- Kelenic has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Braves
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
France Stats
- Ty France has collected 47 hits with 13 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .260/.338/.365 slash line on the season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 23 walks and 32 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .276/.382/.552 slash line so far this year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Astros
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Ruiz Stats
- Esteury Ruiz has 55 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He's slashed .286/.348/.380 on the season.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Astros
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Astros
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
