The Seattle Mariners (23-24) will look to Jarred Kelenic, on a two-game homer streak, against the Oakland Athletics (10-39) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will look to Marco Gonzales (3-1) against the Athletics and Luis Medina (0-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonzales - SEA (3-1, 6.10 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (0-2, 6.88 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marco Gonzales

Gonzales (3-1) will take the mound for the Mariners, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed eight hits in 1 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 31-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 6.10 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .303.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

In eight starts this season, Gonzales has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

The Athletics are sending Medina (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts over 17 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has a 6.88 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.

Medina is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Medina is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.