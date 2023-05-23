Taylor Trammell -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on May 23 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Braves.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Trammell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

  • Trammell has three home runs and six walks while batting .147.
  • Trammell has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (23.1%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this season (30.8%), Trammell has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in five of 13 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
.111 AVG .250
.333 OBP .400
.111 SLG 1.000
0 XBH 2
0 HR 2
0 RBI 7
4/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
4 GP 9
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.02 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • Medina (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.88 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.