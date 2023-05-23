Taylor Trammell -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on May 23 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Braves.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Trammell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

Trammell has three home runs and six walks while batting .147.

Trammell has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (23.1%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (30.8%), Trammell has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in five of 13 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .111 AVG .250 .333 OBP .400 .111 SLG 1.000 0 XBH 2 0 HR 2 0 RBI 7 4/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 4 GP 9 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings