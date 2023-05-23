On Tuesday, Teoscar Hernandez (batting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .239 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and seven walks.

Hernandez has recorded a hit in 30 of 47 games this season (63.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (27.7%).

In 14.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .235 AVG .190 .284 OBP .227 .407 SLG .381 6 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 31/4 K/BB 23/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 24 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings