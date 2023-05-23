On Tuesday, Teoscar Hernandez (batting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .239 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and seven walks.
  • Hernandez has recorded a hit in 30 of 47 games this season (63.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (27.7%).
  • In 14.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 15
.235 AVG .190
.284 OBP .227
.407 SLG .381
6 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 7
31/4 K/BB 23/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 24
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 7.02 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • Medina (0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up a 6.88 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
