On Tuesday, Tom Murphy (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

T-Mobile Park

Luis Medina TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .226 with five doubles, a home run and two walks.

In eight of 17 games this season (47.1%) Murphy has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Murphy has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .192 AVG .333 .222 OBP .333 .385 SLG .467 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 11/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 9 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings