Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Tom Murphy (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .226 with five doubles, a home run and two walks.
- In eight of 17 games this season (47.1%) Murphy has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Murphy has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.192
|AVG
|.333
|.222
|OBP
|.333
|.385
|SLG
|.467
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|11/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 7.02 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.7 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 6.88 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
