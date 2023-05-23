Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ty France (.277 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Athletics.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .260 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- France has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 47 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- France has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (44.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|18 (78.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.02).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.7 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
