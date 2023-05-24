A.J. Pollock -- with a slugging percentage of .130 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on May 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock has three doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .148.

Pollock has had a hit in nine of 29 games this season (31.0%), including multiple hits three times (10.3%).

Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (10.3%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Pollock has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In seven of 29 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .095 AVG .217 .152 OBP .269 .286 SLG .522 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 3 13/3 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 15 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings