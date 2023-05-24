The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has 37 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 148th in the league in slugging.
  • Crawford has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Crawford has driven home a run in 11 games this season (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
.286 AVG .196
.429 OBP .328
.339 SLG .353
3 XBH 6
0 HR 1
5 RBI 10
17/14 K/BB 10/10
0 SB 1
22 GP 24
14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.95).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.85 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.85, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
