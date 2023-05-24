The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 37 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 148th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has driven home a run in 11 games this season (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 24 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings