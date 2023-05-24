On Wednesday, Jarred Kelenic (.316 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 50 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .556, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Kelenic is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Kelenic has gotten a hit in 36 of 46 games this year (78.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (23.9%).

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (21.7%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).

Kelenic has had at least one RBI in 43.5% of his games this year (20 of 46), with more than one RBI four times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 46 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 22 GP 24 17 (77.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings