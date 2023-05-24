On Wednesday, Jarred Kelenic (.316 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic has 50 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .556, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
  • Kelenic is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Kelenic has gotten a hit in 36 of 46 games this year (78.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (23.9%).
  • In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (21.7%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Kelenic has had at least one RBI in 43.5% of his games this year (20 of 46), with more than one RBI four times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 19 of 46 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.254 AVG .345
.299 OBP .410
.479 SLG .673
9 XBH 10
3 HR 4
10 RBI 7
22/4 K/BB 16/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
22 GP 24
17 (77.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 6.95 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.85 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 6.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
