Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners head into the third of a four-game series against Carlos Perez and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +220. Seattle is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -275 +220 8.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +105 -130

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 18 of the 32 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (56.2%).

Seattle has played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

Seattle has played in 48 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-24-1).

The Mariners have collected a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-12 12-12 7-9 17-14 16-17 8-6

