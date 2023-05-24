Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners head into the third of a four-game series against Carlos Perez and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +220. Seattle is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -275 +220 8.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +105 -130

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

  • The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

  • The Mariners have won 18 of the 32 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (56.2%).
  • Seattle has played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.
  • The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.
  • Seattle has played in 48 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-24-1).
  • The Mariners have collected a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
12-12 12-12 7-9 17-14 16-17 8-6

