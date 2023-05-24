The Oakland Athletics (10-40) will try to snap a six-game losing streak when visiting the Seattle Mariners (24-24) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (2-1) for the Mariners and Ken Waldichuk (1-3) for the Athletics.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (2-1, 1.42 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (1-3, 6.85 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners will hand the ball to Miller (2-1) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in four games this season with a 1.42 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .128.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Miller has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Bryce Miller vs. Athletics

The Athletics are batting .224 this season, 29th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .367 (28th in the league) with 53 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Athletics one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-20 with a double and an RBI in six innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk

Waldichuk (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 10th start of the season. He has a 6.85 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 25-year-old has put together a 6.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.

Waldichuk has one quality start this year.

Waldichuk is trying for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.