Tom Murphy -- batting .367 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on May 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .232 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.

Murphy has picked up a hit in nine of 18 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Murphy has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .192 AVG .333 .222 OBP .333 .385 SLG .467 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 11/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 9 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings