Tom Murphy -- batting .367 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on May 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is batting .232 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Murphy has picked up a hit in nine of 18 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Murphy has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.192 AVG .333
.222 OBP .333
.385 SLG .467
3 XBH 2
1 HR 0
2 RBI 0
11/1 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 9
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.95 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Waldichuk (1-3 with a 6.85 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 6.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
