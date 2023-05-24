Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ty France (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 13 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .261.
- France has recorded a hit in 33 of 48 games this season (68.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.3% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|19 (79.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.95 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.7 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.85 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
