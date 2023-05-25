Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Thursday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (25-24) against the Oakland Athletics (10-41) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 25.
The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (2-2, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (0-3, 4.99 ERA).
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Athletics Player Props
|Mariners vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread each time.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 19 (57.6%) of those contests.
- Seattle has entered four games this season favored by -250 or more, and won each of those games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 71.4% chance to win.
- Seattle has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 222 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|@ Braves
|W 7-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Jesse Chávez
|May 21
|@ Braves
|L 3-2
|George Kirby vs Jared Shuster
|May 22
|Athletics
|W 11-2
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Muller
|May 23
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Medina
|May 24
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Bryce Miller vs Austin Pruitt
|May 25
|Athletics
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 26
|Pirates
|-
|George Kirby vs Mitch Keller
|May 27
|Pirates
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Roansy Contreras
|May 28
|Pirates
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Ortiz
|May 29
|Yankees
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Domingo Germán
|May 30
|Yankees
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.