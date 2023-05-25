Thursday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (25-24) against the Oakland Athletics (10-41) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 25.

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (2-2, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (0-3, 4.99 ERA).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread each time.

The Mariners have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 19 (57.6%) of those contests.

Seattle has entered four games this season favored by -250 or more, and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 71.4% chance to win.

Seattle has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 222 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule