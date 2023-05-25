Esteury Ruiz and Jarred Kelenic are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners square off at T-Mobile Park on Thursday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (2-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Gilbert has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 35th, 1.000 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10.9 K/9 ranks ninth.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves May. 20 6.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Tigers May. 14 5.2 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Rangers May. 8 6.2 3 2 2 10 1 at Athletics May. 3 6.0 3 2 2 6 2 at Phillies Apr. 26 5.0 7 4 4 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Gilbert's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .289/.340/.543 so far this season.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 at Braves May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves May. 20 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 48 hits with 13 doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .261/.341/.380 so far this season.

France heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Jarred Kelenic, Ty France or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 56 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He's slashing .281/.344/.372 on the season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Mariners May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Mariners May. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 32 RBI (41 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .275/.382/.544 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 24 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Esteury Ruiz, Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.